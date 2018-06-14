Las Vegas police shoot, kill robbery suspect in northeast valley

A suspect in a string of at least five robberies was shot and killed Thursday morning by Las Vegas police in the east valley.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said the man was armed and attempted to run from police when he was shot near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue. He died at the scene.

No officers were injured.

The man was suspected of at least five robberies, Rivera said.

