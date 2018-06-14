Las Vegas police shoot, kill robbery suspect in northeast valley

Las Vegas police shot and killed a man early Thursday morning in the east valley. The man was a suspect in a string of robberies.
Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Jay Rivera said the man was armed and attempted to run from police when he was shot near Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue. He died at the scene.
No officers were injured.
The man was suspected of at least five robberies, Rivera said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
