Las Vegas stepmom arrested on murder charge in 4-year-old’s death

Patricia Atalig (LVMPD)

A woman was arrested Saturday in the death of her 4-year-old stepson.

Patricia Atalig, 29, was arrested on charges of open murder and child abuse resulting in death, according to jail records.

Officers were called around 6:20 p.m. Friday to the 1900 block of North Walnut Road after a report of possible abuse and found an unresponsive 4-year-old boy, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department and Metro dispatch logs. The child was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

“Physicians examined the victim and found injuries consistent with abuse,” police said.

Investigators determined Atalig was alone with the child while his father was at work, and the boy “sustained a head injury earlier in the afternoon,” police said.

Atalig was convicted of battery in December 2019 and sentenced to a mental health evaluation, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Anyone with information may call Las Vegas police at 702-828-3364.

