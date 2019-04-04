Las Vegas woman allegedly slain by roommate ID’d by coroner

Clark County Coroner's Office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who was shot and killed by her roommate in the east valley Tuesday night.

Rebekah Peters, 31, of Las Vegas, was shot and killed by 37-year-old Richard Kelly after a dispute broke out between Kelly, Peters and a third roommate, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were called after reports of a shooting about 9:55 p.m. to the 5500 block of Sundance Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Christy Lane, Metro Lt. David Gordon said. A man called 911 to report that he and Peters had been shot inside the home by their roommate, Kelly, according to a Metro news release on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the home, Kelly “surrendered to police” and told officers two people inside the home had been shot. Peters and the man were taken to University Medical Center, where Peters later died, police said.

Police believe the man who was shot had nonlife-threatening injuries.

Detectives determined that Kelly and the two victims, who all lived at the home, were hanging out when Kelly “became irate and a dispute occurred,” police said.

Kelly then retrieved a handgun from his room while the two roommates went to the home’s patio. “For unknown reasons,” Kelly went outside and shot the two roommates, police said.

Kelly remained in the Clark County Detention Center without bail on Thursday, facing charges of murder and attempted murder, jail records show.

Peters’ death marks the 38th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 27th that Metro has investigated, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or at homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.