Las Vegas woman’s ex-boyfriend accused of fatally stabbing her father

Las Vegas police say a man was fatally stabbed in a northeast Las Vegas residence early Wednesday by his daughter’s ex boyfriend.

Las Vegas police say a man was fatally stabbed in a northeast Las Vegas residence early Wednesday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in east Las Vegas. (Glenn Puit)

Lt. Ray Spencer of the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide unit said officers were called to a mobile home in the 2200 block of Castleberry Lane, near north Christy lane and East Lake Mead Boulevard, shortly after 3 a.m. Police were initially unable to access the residence due to a locked gate.

“Officers challenged the residents through a PA system,” Spencer said. “A female came outside and said that her ex-boyfriend had broken into the residence and stabbed her father.”

Police surrounded the residence. Moments later, the man suspected of committing the crime emerged from the back of the home.

“There were officers behind the trailer, which caused him to re-enter the trailer,” Spencer said. “He then ran out the front door and was taken into custody without incident.”

Spencer said the victim died at the scene. He was described as a man in his mid-50s

“The residence has been frozen,” Spencer said. “We are in the process of attempting to get a search warrant to process the scene.”

Police blocked off Castleberry Lane with crime scene tape and patrol cars.

