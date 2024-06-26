104°F
Homicides

Laughlin man arrested in girlfriend’s shooting death

Paul Herrera (Metropolitan Police Department)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 25, 2024 - 5:37 pm
 
Updated June 25, 2024 - 5:39 pm

A Laughlin woman was killed by her boyfriend during an argument in an apartment Monday morning, according to police.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Cal Edison Drive in Laughlin. Officers found an unresponsive female suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside an apartment. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead.

Metro’s Homicide Section indicated the victim was shot by her boyfriend, Paul Herrera, 43. He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, according to a news release.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

