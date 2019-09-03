Man, 21, arrested in 2016 fatal shooting in North Las Vegas

Jeremiah Grant-June was arrested Friday on one count of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

Jeremiah Grant-June (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday, almost three years to the date after a 2016 shooting in North Las Vegas that left another man dead, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

Jeremiah Grant-June was 18 at the time of the shooting on Aug. 25, 2016, on the 2600 block of Glory View Lane, near West Carey Avenue and Simmons Street.

According to a recently released arrest report, the shooting occurred after a drug deal gone wrong. David Medina, 37, had arranged to sell “a small amount of marijuana” to a man he had met online, his girlfriend told police.

She told police that she and Medina parked in a driveway on Glory View Lane and two black females got in the back seat. Then, she said, Grant-June opened her passenger door and tried to steal her purse. She struggled with him, and Medina started to drive away.

As he drove off, she said, she “heard a gunshot go off near her left ear,” according to the report. She told police she saw that Medina was bleeding from his head and she tried to steer the car to prevent a crash, but they ended up hitting a parked car. Medina was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died.

Investigators found a handgun in the car, as well as a hair pick and a cell phone. They later discovered that the cell phone belonged to Grant-June, and his DNA was found on the gun and the hair pick.

Grant-June had texted another individual on the cell phone saying, “Let’s rob these drug dealers” on Aug. 24, the day before the shooting, according to the report.

Grant-June was arrested on one count of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. He remained held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail on Tuesday, jail and court records show.

North Las Vegas police spokesman Eric Leavitt confirmed Tuesday that Grant-June was the sole suspect in the case.

Grant-June is expected in court Sept. 12 for a hearing, records show.

