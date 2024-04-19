90°F
Homicides

Man, 21, arrested in death of toddler in North Las Vegas

Leo'oolo Tevaseu (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Leo’oolo Tevaseu (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Leo’oolo Tevaseu (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Leo’oolo Tevaseu (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Leo’oolo Tevaseu (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Man covered 2-year-old’s mouth until she stopped breathing, police say
Duane Davis, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, cen ...
Attorney says ‘no proof’ Tupac murder suspect was in Vegas at time of killing
‘Everyone is worried about you,’ mom wrote in letter to son Dylan Houston
‘You are afraid of me’: Records unsealed in case tied to Summerlin law office shooting
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 18, 2024 - 8:56 pm
 
Updated April 19, 2024 - 3:36 pm

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in the Thursday death of a 31-month-old toddler.

North Las Vegas police responded about 11 a.m. to an apartment in the 3400 block of Mercury Street, near East Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center Drive, after reports of a child not breathing.

Medical personnel transported the child to University Medical Center, where the child was later pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

Detectives took over the investigation. They identified the child’s uncle, Leo’oolo Tevaseu, as a suspect.

Tevaseu was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center on suspicion of open murder and child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the toddler as Tevaseu’s nephew.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

