100°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 16, 2023 - 5:04 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Deputies in California have arrested a Las Vegas man as a suspect in the death of his friend.

Gino Anthony Julian, 30, was arrested Sunday by San Bernardino County deputies, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a report of an injured person in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127 near Baker.

They found a deceased man and Julian at the scene.

As they investigated, detectives learned that Julian and the unidentified victim were friends and lived in Las Vegas.

Metro’s homicide section was asked to assist in the investigation and a homicide scene was located by detectives in Las Vegas. Because the homicide occurred in Las Vegas, Metro detectives took over the investigation and identified Julian as the suspect.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

MOST READ
1
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
Vegas No. 1 for homeowners looking to move, report says
2
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
3
CARTOONS: Biden’s greatest presidential quote
CARTOONS: Biden’s greatest presidential quote
4
Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
Henderson’s one-hitter not good enough in World Series defeat
5
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden suntans while Hawaii burns
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden suntans while Hawaii burns
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
By / RJ

Marcus Anthony, 36, died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound recently. He was found by St. Louis law enforcement officers, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

More stories
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
Man sought in connection with southwest valley homicide
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
2 teens booked in North Las Vegas killings
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
Suspect in July homicide found dead in St. Louis
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
Man arrested in connection with girlfriend’s death
Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley
Man charged in wife’s death in southwest valley
Woman dead for over a week found in home, roommate in custody
Woman dead for over a week found in home, roommate in custody