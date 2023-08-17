Man, 30, arrested in California on suspicion of murder of friend in Las Vegas

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a report of an injured person in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127 near Baker.

Deputies in California have arrested a Las Vegas man as a suspect in the death of his friend.

Gino Anthony Julian, 30, was arrested Sunday by San Bernardino County deputies, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

He was booked into the San Bernardino County Jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas.

About 1:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies received a report of an injured person in the area of Powerline Road and California State Highway 127 near Baker.

They found a deceased man and Julian at the scene.

As they investigated, detectives learned that Julian and the unidentified victim were friends and lived in Las Vegas.

Metro’s homicide section was asked to assist in the investigation and a homicide scene was located by detectives in Las Vegas. Because the homicide occurred in Las Vegas, Metro detectives took over the investigation and identified Julian as the suspect.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

