58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 8, 2023 - 5:36 pm
 
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 35-year-old man found shot to death on in a west Las Vegas apartment has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Martin Curtis Loftis, of Las Vegas, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the bedroom floor of an apartment in the 8600 block of Starboard Drive, which is in The Lakes area west of South Durango Drive between West Sahara Avenue and West Desert Inn Road.

According to a news release issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, officers and medical personnel responded to the apartment at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Loftis was pronounced dead at the scene. Metro’s homicide section is investigating.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: How McCarthy plans to solve the debt-ceiling standoff
CARTOONS: How McCarthy plans to solve the debt-ceiling standoff
2
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
4
CARTOONS: George Santos finally finds his family
CARTOONS: George Santos finally finds his family
5
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
With trade proposal in place, Carr has a decision to make
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
‘A lot of people loved him’: Family, friends mourn slain Muay Thai fighter, coach
Irate man shoots tow company employee dead in dispute, police say
Irate man shoots tow company employee dead in dispute, police say
Man killed outside northeast Las Vegas apartment complex identified
Man killed outside northeast Las Vegas apartment complex identified
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
17-year-old killed in weekend shooting in southeast valley
Man arrested in strangulation of Spring Valley woman
Man arrested in strangulation of Spring Valley woman
Las Vegas police arrest man in October shooting death
Las Vegas police arrest man in October shooting death