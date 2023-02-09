Man, 35, found shot dead on bedroom floor in The Lakes

Martin Curtis Loftis, of Las Vegas, was found with multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said.

Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 35-year-old man found shot to death on in a west Las Vegas apartment has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Martin Curtis Loftis, of Las Vegas, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on the bedroom floor of an apartment in the 8600 block of Starboard Drive, which is in The Lakes area west of South Durango Drive between West Sahara Avenue and West Desert Inn Road.

According to a news release issued by the Metropolitan Police Department on Wednesday, officers and medical personnel responded to the apartment at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

Loftis was pronounced dead at the scene. Metro’s homicide section is investigating.

