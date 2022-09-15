Man accused of killing mother to face judge

The unidentified woman was found inside a home on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard with several stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man suspected of fatally stabbing his mother in a southeast Las Vegas apartment is due in court Thursday, jail and court records show.

Pablo Enrique Bonilla, 34, was arrested Wednesday and booked on one charge of murder of an elderly or protected person, according to jail records.

A man called police around 11 a.m. to report his mother, who was in her 70s, was inside an apartment on the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near East Vegas Valley Drive and South Nellis Boulevard. The the caller told police that his brother was acting erratically and threatening their mother, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said at the scene.

“The male, the brother, did exit the residence. When he exited the residence he was carrying two knives and he was covered in blood,” Johansson said.

The unidentified woman was found inside the home with several stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office is expected to identify the woman.

