Man accused of shooting woman’s boyfriend during ‘marijuana deal’

Jason Finn, 27, is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder, records show.

Las Vegas police investigate the scene of a homicide at the 3600 block of Paradise Road in Las Vegas, on Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A man was arrested on a murder charge Saturday in connection with a homicide in east Las Vegas from March 6, jail records show.

Jason Finn, 27, met up with a couple at an Emerald Suites, 3684 Paradise Road, around 6 p.m. on March 6 for a “marijuana deal,” according to a recently released arrest report.

Surveillance footage showed the couple in a 2006 Porsche Cayenne backing into a parking spot near building B, the report said. Finn approached the car and the boyfriend, later identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as 25-year-old Justin Irving, got out to talk to him.

After a few minutes, the two men got back into the car – Irving in the driver’s seat and Finn in the back seat on the passenger side – and started to drive away before surveillance footage showed the car accelerating into a block wall.

Irving’s girlfriend ran out of the car and told two nearby police officers that Irving had been shot, the report said. She explained that they had met with someone to buy marijuana and when he got into their car, he shot her boyfriend in the head.

Finn got of the car and into a dark-colored Mitsubishi sedan that drove away from the scene, according to the report.

Irving was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Clark County coroner’s office said he died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

According to the report, multiple people contacted police after the shooting and provided information that helped identify Finn. Many provided his Facebook profile, and one told police that Finn was from Long Beach, California, and had recently been released from prison.

Police contacted the Long Beach Police Department’s homicide section and used facial recognition technology to identify Finn. According to the report, Finn has a “distinct tattoo” on his right cheek in the Facebook profile picture as well as his booking photo from the Los Angeles County Consolidated Criminal History.

Court records show a warrant was granted for Finn’s arrest on March 9. He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center. A court hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday.

