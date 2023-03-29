68°F
Homicides

Man arrested after fatal shooting at gas station in January

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 28, 2023 - 7:04 pm
 
Antonio Maestas (LVMPD)
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man at a gas station on Boulder Highway in January.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report, Antonio Maestas is accused of shooting and killing Dontay Murray on Jan. 22. In addition to open murder, Maestas also may potentially face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The arrest report indicates that officers arrived to the Sinclair gas station, located on the 6400 block of Boulder Highway, about 4:45 p.m., and found Murray on his back, suffering from gunshot wounds. Murray received medical attention but died at the scene.

Police say that surveillance video from the gas station shows Murray and Maestas conversing, before Murray motioned for Maestas to follow him to a vehicle.

Once the two are at the vehicle, surveillance video, according to the arrest report, shows Maestas position himself behind Murray, pull out a handgun and fire two shots into Murray’s back, before fleeing. According to a witness, the dispute stemmed from Maestas allegedly paying for drugs from Murray’s associate with counterfeit money, the report said.

Maestas is due in court on Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Contact Justin Razavi at jrazavi@reviewjournal.com. Follow @justin_razavi on Twitter.

