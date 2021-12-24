61°F
Man arrested in August killing at Las Vegas apartment complex

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 24, 2021 - 8:18 am
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
A man has been arrested on a murder charge in an August slaying at a southeast Las Vegas apartment complex, jail records show.

Edward Charles Jones, 28, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a single count of murder with use of a deadly weapon Thursday. He was booked under the same Las Vegas police event number created for the killing of Donald Shields Jr., 30, of Las Vegas on Aug. 9.

Police have not disclosed why they believe Jones is responsible for the killing.

Officers were called to the apartment in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard, at 8:35 a.m. They found Shields suffering from obvious trauma. He died at the scene. The Clark County coroner’s office determined that Shields was shot in the head.

Jones was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Friday morning.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

