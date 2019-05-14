Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting at Las Vegas resort

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in connection with the August fatal shooting of a woman at Tahiti Village.

Michael Land (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Bailley Olivia Short was found dead of a gunshot wound at Tahiti Village, 7200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, on Aug. 15, 2018. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Just before 9:30 p.m. Monday, a Metropolitan Police Department patrol officer stopped a man for a traffic violation near Silverado Ranch and Maryland Parkway, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

During the stop, the officer learned the man, 38-year-old Michael Land, had an outstanding warrant in connection with the homicide of 20-year-old Bailley Olivia Short on Aug. 15, police said Tuesday.

Short’s body was found by security officers around 2:40 a.m. between a parking garage and boiler room at the resort at 7200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. She was pronounced dead at the scene from at least one gunshot wound.

Security officers found Short’s body after a guest reported hearing a gunshot, Lt. Ray Spencer said at the time. Detectives could not locate witnesses to the shooting, but were reviewing surveillance video from the resort to try to identify the shooter.

Spencer said Short did not appear to be a guest at the resort. Witnesses saw her walk onto the property carrying a purse before she was shot, he said. Detectives determined that she was walking with an unknown man an hour before her body was found, police said Tuesday.

Homicide detectives responded to the traffic stop Monday night and took over the investigation, Gordon said.

An arrest warrant for Land was issued May 7, court records show. He has been charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

Land remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday with a $200,000 bail, court records show.