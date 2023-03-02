Man arrested in connection with July homicide

Erec Jimenez, 44, was arrested in Arizona and faces a charge of open murder.

A man has been arrested in connection with a July homicide in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

Erec Jimenez, 44, was arrested in Arizona and booked on a count of open murder. He is pending extradition back to Las Vegas, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Jimenez allegedly shot 31-year-old Juan Rodriguez around noon on July 31. Rodriguez was found dead in the driver seat of a vehicle in the 4900 block of East Cartier Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

No further information was available.

