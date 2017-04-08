Man arrested in connection with Las Vegas homicide in March

Gervonn McCurdy (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police arrested a man in connection with a March homicide Friday afternoon.

Gervonn McCurdy, 27, was arrested after police identified him as the suspect in the March 4 homicide that occurred at 817 W. Lake Mead Blvd., near H Street, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

About 8:30 p.m., police responded to a call that a man had been shot. When police arrived, they found 42-year-old Dionne Sherfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and not breathing.

According to the investigation, Sherfield was outside of an apartment prior to the shooting. After the shooting, a dark-colored SUV with large rims was seen speeding from the area, police said.

Sherfield was taken to University Medical Center where he died hours later.

This was the 28th homicide investigated by Metro and the 32nd in Clark County in 2017.

