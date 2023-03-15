Man arrested in fatal Las Vegas shooting

A 20-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting in Las Vegas.



Paul Abercrombie was booked in absentia on one count of murder.

Abercrombie is accused of fatally shooting a man who was found dead Sunday on the 1300 block of H Street, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police found the man who was killed after another man who was shot in the head was dropped off at a hospital, police said at the time.

It was unclear whether Abercrombie was injured. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the killing may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

