Man arrested in fatal shooting at Las Vegas house party

The Metropolitan Police Department says a 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Las Vegas house party late last year.

According to police, at approximately 10:53 p.m. on December 22, authorities received reports of a shooting at a residence hosting a house party in the 3100 block of Cipro Avenue.

Arriving officers located a male in the backyard of the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Authorities said the victim was involved in an argument in the backyard when the person with whom the victim was arguing pulled out a gun and fired. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified 27-year-old Hamilton Wade III as a suspect in the shooting.

Police said Wade was taken into custody in California by the Glendale Police Department on Wednesday. He is awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.