Homicide investigation underway in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.
The call came in just before 10:55 p.m. Sunday near Monte Isola Street and Cipro Avenue, near Dean Martin Drive and West Starr Avenue, according to Lt. Patrick Hughes of the Metropolitan Police Department.
