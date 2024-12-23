43°F
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2024 - 6:19 am
 

Police are investigating a homicide Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

The call came in just before 10:55 p.m. Sunday near Monte Isola Street and Cipro Avenue, near Dean Martin Drive and West Starr Avenue, according to Lt. Patrick Hughes of the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

