Homicides

Man arrested in fatal stabbing in northeast Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a press confe ...
Metropolitan Police Department Homicide Section Lt. Jason Johansson speaks during a press conference Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (Akiya Dillon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2024 - 9:57 am
 
Updated November 21, 2024 - 10:04 am

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the incident occurred at about 11:46 a.m. Tuesday near East Lake Mead and North Hollywood Boulevards.

Police say that arriving officers located a male suffering from apparent stab wounds near a sidewalk.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to authorities, detectives learned that the victim was involved in a physical altercation with the suspect, identified by police as 33-year-old Jose Escamilla.

Escamilla stabbed the victim before fleeing the area on foot, police said.

On Wednesday, authorities located Escamilla and took him into custody. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

