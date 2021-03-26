Man arrested in February strangulation of Las Vegas woman

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the death of a woman found in a central valley apartment in February, according to Clark County jail records.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shaolin Duncan was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Thursday on a single count of murder. An event number on Duncan’s jail bookings records indicates he was arrested in the case of Tamika Williams, 41, who died from strangulation inside an apartment on the 300 block of West Baltimore Avenue on Feb. 24.

Her manner of death at the apartment near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South has been ruled a homicide. There was also evidence of trauma to her body, prompting a homicide investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.