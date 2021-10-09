Man arrested in murder of Henderson mom

A 38-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of his partner, Henderson police said Saturday.

Derrick Allen (Henderson Police)

Derrick Allen is being held without bail in the Henderson Detention Center after he was booked on charges of murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and two counts of drug possession, according to jail records.

Allen is suspected in the fatal shooting of Michell Armstrong, 38, who died Wednesday at a home on Brown Street, near downtown Henderson.

Armstrong’s family said the woman had been dating Allen for years. Armstrong, a mother of four, was originally from Kansas.

Allen has an arrest record in Henderson dating to 1999.

In 2002, he was found guilty of battery and sentenced to probation, according to court records. In 2004, Henderson police arrested Allen on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, but the case was dropped.

District Court records indicate he was found guilty of possession of a short barrel gun and attempted robbery in 2005. In 2009, he was found guilty of drug possession, assault with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

He was also charged with possession of meth in 2008, but the case was dismissed in Las Vegas Justice Court.

In 2014, he was charged with drug trafficking, but the case was dismissed in Henderson Justice Court.

“The justice system has allowed this dangerous man to walk around the streets of Henderson until he did one of the most deplorable things you can do to someone,” Armstrong’s niece, Melissa Odom, wrote in a message to the Review-Journal after Allen was arrested.

His next court appearance was not yet available Saturday.

