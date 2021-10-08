Woman killed in downtown Henderson

A woman was killed Wednesday morning in a shooting near downtown Henderson, police said.

Henderson Police Department (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting near downtown Henderson, police said.

Officers were called at 7:40 a.m. to Brown Street near North Water Street and East Lake Mead Parkway, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department released Thursday.

The unidentified 38-year-old woman had been the victim of a domestic killing, police said without providing further details about what happened.

Police had identified at least one suspect, the statement said, but no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon.

The woman is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family is notified.

