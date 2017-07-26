Man arrested in shooting death in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police jailed a 35-year-old man two weeks after a deadly shooting in an eastern valley apartment complex, police documents show.

A man has been arrested in the shooting death of Justin Martin in the parking lot of an apartment complex at in east Las Vegas on July 11, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Quinton Katrel Reese was booked Tuesday into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. He was being held without bail as of Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police Department records named him as a suspect in the July 11 homicide when Justin Martin was shot multiple times about 10:30 p.m. at 3700 E. Bonanza Road, near Pecos Road.

Martin, 28, came to the complex with a woman he was dating. They arrived and the woman went inside an apartment. Detectives think Martin was involved in a confrontation outside the building while she was inside, Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said at the time.

“We don’t know if somebody was waiting for him or if he was meeting somebody,” he said.

Police found Martin lying in the parking lot between two cars. Seven or eight shell casings were found nearby, McGrath said.

Martin was found with a gun in his waistband. He had prior felony convictions, which would have prohibited him from legally carrying a gun, McGrath said. Police said he didn’t have the chance to shoot it. He died at the scene.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.