Man arrested in suspicious death at Las Vegas park

On March 26, two people walking their dogs discovered the body of 23-year-old Michael Yeshitela near a pedestrian path at Silverado Ranch Park.

Theoplis Harvey, 30, was arrested on a count of open murder Saturday in connection with a man found dead last month at a Las Vegas park.

On March 26, two people walking their dogs discovered the body of 23-year-old Michael Yeshitela near a pedestrian path at Silverado Ranch Park, 9855 Gilespie St., near East Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

Las Vegas police said Yeshitela’s death appeared suspicious, and detectives believed he may have been in a fight before he died.

Harvey was booked into the Clark County Detention Center, where he remained in custody without bail.

