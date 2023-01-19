Man arrested in west Las Vegas Valley fatal stabbing

A man was arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman in west Las Vegas.

Michael Ralston (Metropolitan Police Department)

Michael Ralston, 33, was arrested Wednesday and booked on a murder charge.

Ralston was arrested by the Metropolitan Police Department Criminal Apprehension Team in connection with the killing of Felicia Smith, who was found dead Dec. 28 on the 7400 block of West Charleston Boulevard.

Smith was dropped off at a home by a family member on Dec. 27, and she was found dead the next evening during a welfare check, police said.

It was unclear how Ralston was identified as a suspect.

