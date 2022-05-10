Man arrested on murder charge after east Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas police said the suspect was booked in connection with the delayed death of a man who was shot on April 29.

Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in east Las Vegas.

Damien Frazier, 22, was arrested on a warrant and charged with murder, according to court records.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Frazier was booked in connection with the delayed death of a man who was shot at 2034 Marion Drive, near East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Officers initially were called to the apartment at 11:34 p.m. on April 29 after a report that a man had been shot. The man was taken to the University Medical Center trauma center, and police later learned that he died there on May 2.

Investigators believe Frazier and the person who was shot were in a fight earlier on April 29 and that when they saw each other later that night, Frazier shot the man.

The man who was killed had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Tuesday morning.

Frazier was being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

