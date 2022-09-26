75°F
Man beaten to death in Henderson, 2 charged, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2022 - 7:44 am
 
Stephon Epps, left, and Floyd Epps (Henderson Police Department)
Two men were arrested and accused of beating a man to death in Henderson, police said.

A 62-year-old man called police around 10:20 p.m. Friday from the 1400 block of North Boulder Highway, near West Warm Springs road, to report that he was being beaten by three strangers, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department Sunday.

Police took a report and said the victim sustained minor injuries, Henderson police said.

An hour later, police said the same three men were beating the man again. The victim was found on the side of a business bleeding. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Stephon Epps, 32, and Floyd Epps, 69, were arrested and booked in the Henderson Detention Center on a murder charge.

The victim is expected to be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Anyone with information may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

