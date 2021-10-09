Man booked on murder charge after fatal family fight

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fatal fight last week in central Las Vegas.

Clark County Detention Center (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Miguel Perez, 26, is being held without bail after he was arrested and booked on murder and battery charges, jail records show.

Perez was arrested in connection with a shooting at the Indian Hills apartment complex, on the 4500 block of West Sahara Avenue, according to jail records.

Officers were called at 3:45 p.m. Sunday after a report a man had been shot. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said the victim was fighting with his mother and sister when the shooter stepped in and told him not to speak to his family that way.

Police believe Perez and the victim got into an argument when Perez is believed to have shot him.

The man who was killed had not been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as of Friday.

Perez was found guilty in two 2014 battery cases, according to records from the Las Vegas Justice Court. In 2015, he was charged with domestic battery but the case was adjudicated.

Court records show Perez was charged with battery again in 2017, and charged with domestic battery three times between 2017 and 2019, but all the charges were dismissed.

Further details on how Perez was identified as the suspected shooter were not immediately available Saturday. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

