Man captured in Las Vegas for Texas store clerk homicide

A man arrested in November by Metropolitan police is wanted in Texas for the slaying of a convenience store clerk, authorities said.

Treveon Young (Sugar Land, Texas, Police Department Facebook page)

Sugar Land, Texas, police said Treveon James Young, 24, of Houston, was arrested in Las Vegas on Nov. 25 and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand theft auto. He was booked at the Clark County Detention Center under an assumed name.

Sugar Land police said they subsequently received a Crime Stoppers tip indicating the man booked at the jail was actually Young.

“The Sugar Land Police Department would like to thank the public and the media for the information that was provided, as well as the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Division for their assistance with this case,” said Sgt. Matt Levan of the Sugar Land Police Department Criminal Investigations Division in a Facebook post.

August killing

Young was being sought by Texas authorities in the slaying of a convenience store clerk in August. Authorities said Hamid Lakhani, 63, of Sugar Land, was shot to death on Aug. 31 at the WB Food Mart in Sugar Land.

“Lakhani, who worked at the store as a clerk, was found lying on the ground with a single gunshot wound,” police said in the post. “He was treated and transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.”

Detectives in Texas said they reviewed surveillance video and learned three suspects were involved in the robbery. License plate recognition cameras located near the convenience store helped police track the vehicle used in the homicide.

“The shooter was later identified as Young, and he was charged with murder,” Texas officials said, adding three other people are also charged in the crime.

Authorities said they are pursuing the extradition of Young from Clark County back to Texas.

