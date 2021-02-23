Man charged after confessing to 3 unsolved murders in North Las Vegas

A 43-year-old man was charged with three counts of murder last week after he confessed to three unsolved homicides from 1996, according to an arrest report.

Willie Davis (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 43-year-old man has been charged with three counts of murder after confessing to three unsolved homicides in North Las Vegas from 1996, according to an arrest report.

On Jan. 12, Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested Willis Davis during a traffic stop after he was found to be carrying a concealed weapon. After his arrest, Davis told Las Vegas police he “wanted to confess to murders that occurred years ago in North Las Vegas,” according to his arrest report.

Based on his confessions, police linked Davis to a deadly shooting on May 18, 1996, when a man’s body was found on a sidewalk near a bus stop. He was also was connected to a case in which two bodies were found on Nov. 8, 1996, in a desert area on the 3000 block of Clayton Street, south of Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas. The victims were both shot in the head, the report said.

Davis has been charged with three counts of murder with a deadly weapon, and one count of conspiracy to commit murder, court records show. He remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday without bail.

He is due to appear in North Las Vegas Justice Court on Feb. 25.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

