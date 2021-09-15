Man charged in overdose death of 17-year-old girl

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the overdose of a 17-year-old girl.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the overdose of a 17-year-old girl.

Joshua Roberts, 22, was arrested Friday and charged with first- and second-degree murder and selling or transferring drugs, according to jail records.

Dispatch logs show officers were called at 11:53 a.m. Feb. 18 to a home on the 3900 block of North Empress Charm Court, near West Alexander Road and North El Capitan Way, after receiving a report of dead body.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Mia Gugino, 17, of Las Vegas died three hours later from fentanyl, MDMA and ethanol toxicity. Her death was ruled an accident by the coroner’s office.

Logs maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department show Gugino’s death is being considered a homicide. As of Tuesday evening, the department had not detailed a motive or how the investigation tied Roberts to the girl’s death.

The teen’s death is the second overdose Metro is qualifying as a homicide this year, according to department records. Police said Orianna Cervantes, 19, is considered a suspect in the fatal overdose of Joshua Gallegos on Feb. 14.

Cervantes was charged with drug trafficking in March, according to court records.

Roberts is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 12.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.