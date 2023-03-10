Man charged in roommate’s killing, claims self-defense

Virgil Mack (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman was fatally shot by her roommate after an argument over her kicking the roommate out, police said.

Virgil Mack, 28, allegedly shot 24-year-old Dyamond Hamilton at Vista Del Valle Apartments, 4051 W. Viking Road, on March 2 around 2 a.m.

Hamilton came back to her apartment with another person when she and Mack got into an argument about Mack moving out of the apartment. A witness said that after Hamilton walked back into her room about 10 shots rang out, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Police said Mack called 911 and said he had shot his roommate. A dispatcher told Mack that medical personnel would walk him through providing Hamilton aid but he said he would not help her.

Mack was arrested at the apartment and later told police that he shot Hamilton in self-defense due to her being armed with a gun, police said.

The witness that came home with Hamilton said she saw a gun in the apartment but did not see Hamilton holding it at any point, according to the report.

Police said Mack’s account of the shooting did not match the evidence collected in the apartment.

Court records show Mack was charged with open murder. He remains in custody without bail and is due in court on April 5, jail records show.

