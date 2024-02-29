Man dies after fight over pet in Las Vegas; suspect facing murder charge

Roman Ramirez, 51, was booked into the CCDC in connection with the death of Larry Vargas after they fought over a pet, according to police.

Roman Ramirez (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man first arrested on a battery charge in connection with the death of another man during a 2023 fight over a pet was arrested on a murder charge last week after an autopsy determined the victim’s death was a homicide.

Roman Ramirez, 51, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Feb. 22 in connection with the death of Larry Vargas, 69, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

On June 11, 2023, Las Vegas police answered a report of a man who was unresponsive outside a residence in the 3900 block of South Maryland Parkway, police said.

The man, identified as Vargas, died soon after he was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Ramirez and Vargas had apparently been fighting over a pet, but no other details were released, police said.

Ramirez was arrested the next day on suspicion of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on an older person, released on bail, later charged in Las Vegas Justice Court and was set for a status check in that case for March 12, court records show.

Now charged with murder, Ramirez is scheduled for a status check on his case Thursday, according to court records.

