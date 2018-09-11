Man drives for blocks after being fatally wounded in central Las Vegas

A man who was shot early Tuesday inside a vehicle at a central valley apartment complex managed to drive several blocks before he died, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle on Arville Street, near West Flamingo Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle on Arville Street, near West Flamingo Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating after a person was found dead inside a vehicle on Arville Street, near West Flamingo Road. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man who was shot early Tuesday inside a vehicle at a central valley apartment complex managed to drive several blocks before he died, Las Vegas police said.

He was found dead just after 3 a.m. inside a sedan on South Arville Street, south of West Flamingo Road. Detectives believe that the shooting happened less than a half mile away at the Rancho Del Sol apartments, 4201 W. Rochelle Ave., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

There were at least two other people — a woman and another man — inside the sedan at the time of the shooting. After the man was shot, he drove out of the complex and turned onto Arville from Rochelle Avenue. Spencer said the woman, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, had to pull the man’s foot off the gas pedal in order to stop the vehicle.

The other man ran from the vehicle before officers arrived, Spencer said, although it wasn’t immediately clear whether he was a witness or a suspect.

Officers early Tuesday had blocked off Arville between Flamingo and Rochelle, where investigators surrounded a dark-colored sedan in the northbound lanes. The back windshield of the car was shattered.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the man once his family has been notified. His death was the 154th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 128th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.

4201 W. Rochelle Ave. Las Vegas, Nevada