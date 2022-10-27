Man faces charges in fatal shooting

Las Vegas police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 17 shooting.

Cory Cruz (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man has been arrested arrested in connection with fatal shooting earlier this month near Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Las Vegas police said in a press release that Cory Cruz, 32, was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oct. 17 shooting.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 17 around 5:40 p.m. and resulted in the death of 37-year-old Luis Guerrero. Guerrero was arguing with his girlfriend when another man shot him, according to police.

Cruz is facing charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon without a permit.

