Man faces murder charge days after discovery of victim’s body

A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the discovery of a body at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Clark County Detention Center (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Las Vegas police records show that Jimmy Hampton was arrested and booked on a murder charge in connection with a body found at 8:26 p.m. Sat urday at the Madison West Apar tments, 5100 O’Bannon Drive .

The complex is near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

Police never publicized the de ath, and further information o n Hampton’s suspected involvem ent was not immediately avaiable on Thursday.

Hampton was sentenced to between two and five years in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to traf ficking in a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Clark County District Court re cords.

He is being held withou t bail at the Clark County Detention Center and was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.