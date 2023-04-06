55°F
Homicides

Man faces murder charge days after discovery of victim’s body

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2023 - 9:12 am
 
A 43-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the discovery of a body at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Las Vegas police records show that Jimmy Hampton was arrested and booked on a murder charge in connection with a body found at 8:26 p.m. Saturday at the Madison West Apartments, 5100 O’Bannon Drive.

The complex is near West Sahara Avenue and South Decatur Boulevard.

Police never publicized the death, and further information on Hampton’s suspected involvement was not immediately avaiable on Thursday.

Hampton was sentenced to between two and five years in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to Clark County District Court records.

He is being held without bail at the Clark County Detention Center and was expected to appear in court Thursday morning.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

