Homicides

Man faces murder charge in northwest Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 21, 2023 - 8:01 am
 
A 39-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with a Wednesday night homicide in northwest Las Vegas, court records show.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Brandon Tenorio faces charges of open murder, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon on an older person.

The homicide occurred around 8 p.m. on the 3500 block of Mountain Valley Drive, near Fort Apache and Gowan roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department calls-for-service logs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

