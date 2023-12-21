Man faces murder charge in northwest Las Vegas homicide

The homicide occurred around 8 p.m. Wednesday on the 3500 block of Mountain Valley Drive.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 39-year-old man faces a murder charge in connection with a Wednesday night homicide in northwest Las Vegas, court records show.

Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Brandon Tenorio faces charges of open murder, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon on an older person.

The homicide occurred around 8 p.m. on the 3500 block of Mountain Valley Drive, near Fort Apache and Gowan roads, according to Metropolitan Police Department calls-for-service logs.

