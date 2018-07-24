Man fatally shot at central Las Vegas home identified

Las Vegas resident Michael Anthony Garcia, 40, was shot Thursday at a home on the 4100 block of Oakhill Avenue, near U.S. Highway 95 and East Harmon Avenue, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has named the man who Las Vegas police said was shot to death by his wife last week.

Garcia’s wife called police at about 2:20 p.m. to report the shooting, police said. She reported that her husband threatened her with a gun inside a backyard shed, police said. Investigators think the woman grabbed her own gun and shot Garcia.

Officers had been called to the home in the past, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said. A restraining order had been issued against Garcia, police said, but it was expired at the time of the shooting.

Police believe the shooting was a case of self-defense. All self-defense cases are submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office for review.

