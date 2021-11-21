62°F
Man fatally shot at North Las Vegas swap meet

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 20, 2021 - 6:53 pm
 
North Las Vegas police at Broadacres Marketplace in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North ...
North Las Vegas police at Broadacres Marketplace in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, the scene on a homicide, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A man was fatally shot Saturday in the parking lot of a swap meet in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called at 4:14 p.m. to the Broadacres Marketplace, 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. North, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

A man in his 50s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

