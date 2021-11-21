Man fatally shot at North Las Vegas swap meet

A man was fatally shot Saturday in the parking lot of a swap meet in North Las Vegas.

North Las Vegas police at Broadacres Marketplace in the 2900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard North, the scene on a homicide, on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Officers were called at 4:14 p.m. to the Broadacres Marketplace, 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. North, after a report of a shooting, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

A man in his 50s was found at the scene with a gunshot wound, police said. He died at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information may contact North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.