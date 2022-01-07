52°F
Man fatally shot at Palace Station on New Year’s Eve identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 6, 2022 - 5:13 pm
 
Palace Station in Las Vegas. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County coroner’s office on Thursday identified the man shot in a parking garage at Palace Station on New Year’s Eve during a suspected robbery attempt.

Hyo Sup Um, 60, died at University Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Jordan Ruby, 18, and Jesani Carter, 20, were arrested Saturday in the shooting at Palace Station and a shooting at the Fashion Show mall on the Strip that left Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, of Hawaii, dead.

Both men are charged with murder, attempted robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday for a bail hearing, and both remain in custody.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

