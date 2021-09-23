Man fatally shot by Henderson police in barricade identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man who was shot by Henderson SWAT officers on Tuesday.

A Henderson Police Department vehicle arrives to the scene of a barricade on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Police presence on Charleston Avenue near Sacramento Drive in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

He was 49-year-old Jose Oyuela-Palma of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said, and he died of gunshot wounds to the chest. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Henderson Police Department on Thursday identified the officers involved in the shooting as Logan Tillmon and Mark Street, of the operations support division. Tillmon has been with the department since August 2008, while Street has been with the department since October 2008.

Both were placed on paid administrative leave.

Henderson police were called to the 3900 block of East Charleston Boulevard after a report of a person with a gun around 2:09 p.m.

Police said the man was “sitting on a ledge drinking” and walked in and out of the home while pointing a gun at people. He barricaded himself inside the house and refused to follow officers’ commands.

Henderson police said that at 3:44 p.m. two Henderson SWAT officers shot the man on the balcony and he died at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.