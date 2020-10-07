Man fatally shot by South Point security guards identified

The armed man shot by two security guards outside South Point on Sunday has been identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Metropolitan Police Department undergo a homicide investigation at the South Point on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer gives a media briefing regarding a homicide investigation at South Point on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Metropolitan Police Department undergo a homicide investigation at South Point on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ryan Clearwater, 41, died Sunday from gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said.

Police were called at 4:30 p.m. to the hotel-casino at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South after Clearwater fired a round in the air near the valet and then approached the security guards with his gun aimed at them, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday.

Spencer said based on Clearwater’s physical condition police believed he may have been homeless. The coroner did not find a place of residence listed for him.

