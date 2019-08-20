Man fatally shot by would-be robber in central Las Vegas

The victim was gunned down as he ran from a parked vehicle on the 3300 block of Thom Boulevard, near Rancho Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Held at gunpoint and ordered to exit his parked vehicle, a man was shot and killed late Monday as he ran from a would-be robber in a central Las Vegas neighborhood.

Just before 10:45 p.m., the man and a woman were sitting inside a vehicle on the 3300 block of Thom Boulevard, near Rancho Drive and West Cheyenne Avenue, where an armed man ordered the two to step out of the car and give him their belongings, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The victim instead took off running, Metro said, and the armed man opened fire, striking the victim multiple times. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified of his death, which was the 90th homicide in Clark County this year, and the 67th investigated by Metro, according to records maintained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Meanwhile, the woman in the car was uninjured in the shooting.

The shooter, described by Metro as a thin man between 25 and 35 years old, took off running before officers arrived. As of midday Tuesday, an arrest had not been made, according to Metro.

The department has not said whether the shooter made off with any of their belongings.

Anyone with information may call Metro’s homicide unit at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staffer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.