Man fatally shot in Las Vegas self-defense case identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man shot while fleeing from police on Sunday night.

Clark County coroner's office (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the man fatally shot by a resident while fleeing from police on Sunday night.

He was Joshua Thomas, 27, and he died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s air unit noticed Thomas driving a motorcycle erratically before he fled into a residential neighborhood, near Decatur Boulevard and Bonanza Road, Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Sunday. A concerned resident with a concealed carry permit told Thomas he was calling police and fired two shots after Thomas pulled out a knife, Spencer said.

The shooter administered first aid, but medics pronounced Thomas dead when they arrived at the scene. The resident was not arrested after police determined the shooting was in self-defense, Spencer said.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.