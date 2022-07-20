Man fatally shot in North Las Vegas identified

Nathan Campbell, 39, was found with gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard Monday night.

Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man found shot to death Monday in North Las Vegas.

Nathan Campbell, 39, died of multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Campbell’s body was found at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

Anyone with information may call police at 702-633-9111 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

