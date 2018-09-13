Man fatally shot in vehicle in central Las Vegas identified

The man who was shot early Tuesday inside a vehicle at a central valley apartment complex has been identified as a 32-year-old Las Vegas man.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The man who was shot early Tuesday inside a vehicle at a central valley apartment complex has been identified as a 32-year-old Las Vegas man.

Rodney Dane Brewer managed to drive several blocks from the complex before he died of a gunshot wound to the head, the Clark County coroner has determined. He was pronounced dead at the scene, Las Vegas police said.

His vehicle came to a stop just after 3 a.m. on South Arville Street south of West Flamingo Road, but detectives believe that the shooting happened less than a half-mile away at the Rancho Del Sol apartments, 4201 W. Rochelle Ave.

There were at least two other people — a woman and another man — inside the sedan at the time of the shooting, police said. The other man ran from the vehicle before officers arrived, but police have not said whether he was a witness or a suspect.

No arrest had been made in the case as of Wednesday night, according to county booking logs.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.