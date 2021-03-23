Man fatally shot teen brother in Strip hotel room, police say

A 20-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother Monday as he attempted to scare him in a hotel room on the Las Vegas Strip, according to an arrest report.

Chance Wilson (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue east of Joe W. Brown Drive, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Chance Robbie Wilson of Palmdale, California, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of murder with use of a deadly weapon in the killing of his sibling, Dalin Wilson.

Police wrote in an arrest report for Chance Wilson that Dalin Wilson, approximately 15, was shot in the head shortly before 11:45 a.m. in a room at the Hilton Grand Vacations, 2650 Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Sahara Avenue.

The Wilson family was in town to celebrate two birthdays when Chance Wilson attempted to scare his brother by sneaking up behind him and displaying a gun, according to the report.

“To do this, Chance came out and yelled ‘Boom!’ and pulled the trigger of a gun he had in his hand,” police wrote. “Chance did not believe the gun was loaded.”

Dalin Wilson died at the scene. The shooting was witnessed by two other siblings, a 13-year-old sister and an 8-year-old brother, as they ate cereal together at a table in the room, according to the report. Chance Wilson initially claimed his brother died by suicide.

“(The lie) was to save his parents from the terrible reality of the incident,” police said. “Chance did not want his parents to know he in fact shot Dalin by accident.”

Police said Chance Wilson acknowledged bringing the gun to Las Vegas from California.

“Chance described it as a black Glock 9mm handgun he put together last week by buying parts online,” police said.

Chance Wilson made an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Tuesday morning. He is expected again in court Thursday for a status check on the filing of a criminal complaint in the case. He remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon.

An earlier version of this article misidentified the location of the shooting.

