Man fatally stabbed during altercation in east Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 6, 2021 - 1:50 pm
 
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A fight between two men ended when one of them stabbed the other to death Friday evening in an east Las Vegas field, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The slaying was reported about 5 p.m. in the 2700 block of East Cedar Avenue, near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue, police said Saturday in a news release.

The victim died at the scene, while his killer remained unidentified Saturday, police said.

Police did not release a possible motive.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

