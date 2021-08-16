Man fatally stabbed during fight collapses in downtown Las Vegas road

A driver reported the man to police. It marked the second homicide that Las Vegas police investigated Sunday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police investigate a homicide at East Charleston Boulevard and South Maryland Parkway on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday evening near downtown Las Vegas.

Officers were called to a spot on Charleston Boulevard just west of Maryland Parkway at about 5:30 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. Arriving officers found a man who had been stabbed in the roadway.

A driver reported the man to police. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Detectives determined that the man had been in a fight with a group of men near Charleston and 11th Street before he was stabbed. The victim then ran from the scene before collapsing in the roadway near a bus stop, Spencer said.

Spencer said the victim was in his late 20s or 30s. The Clark County coroner’s office will identify him once relatives have been notified.

Detectives as of Sunday evening had not identified the men involved in the fight that led to the stabbing.

The fatal stabbing marked the second homicide Sunday in Metro’s jurisdiction. At about 1 p.m., a man in his late 20s was fatally shot with a rifle inside a mobile home park in east Las Vegas, Spencer said. He was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

Anyone with information about the fatal stabbing may contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.